M. Night Shyamalan presented an idea to Steven Spielberg for a very dark Indiana Jones movie

M. Night Shyamalan met once with Steven Spielberg to discuss ideas for Indiana Jones Four.

In an interview with Collider, Shyamalan said that shared his vision of Indiana Jones many years ago. Apparently he had “a darker idea” for the fourth installment of the franchise, which seems to have been quite different from what Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ended up being. Nevertheless, the project never progressed beyond those early discussions.

“Obviously, Raiders of the Lost Ark is my favorite movie of all time, so it was a dream, to be asked as a child to go see a movie in a theater and then that person asked me to write one of those in the future. I could pass out right then. It was incredible.”Shyamalan said, talking about the prospect of working with Spielberg.

“I have my notebooks, I still have them with all my ideas for that movie”he continued. “I had a take. I spoke to everyone involved, and the movie was very green at the time. We were exchanging ideas. So everyone had different ideas about what to do … and I had this idea. It was a darker idea. “.

Shyamalan didn’t end up working with Spielberg on Indiana Jones 4. Instead, prolific Hollywood screenwriter David Koepp wrote Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with contributions from George Lucas and Jeff Nathanson. The film was largely received with negative reception from fansAlthough others expressed sympathy for this being an odd installment in the franchise.

It is expected that the next film in the saga concludes the journey of Indiana Jones, 12 years after the events of the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. A recent photo from the set of Indiana Jones 5 showed a cast member caught in what appeared to be a chase scene with globetrotting archaeologist (played by Harrison Ford) in the 1969 Apollo 11 Ticker Tape Parade.

Indiana Jones 5 began filming in June in the UK, and the film is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022. In it, Harrison Ford reprises his role of adventurer (whip included), although he also will welcome newcomers to the franchise. Among them we find Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thomas Kretschmann. In this article you can see the cast of Indiana Jones 5 so far.