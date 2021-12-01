Luis Miguel, Cristian Castro and other loves of Sofía Vergara

The Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara has been recognized for her outstanding roles in American television and film. She initially triumphed with her role as Gloria in Modern Family, becoming one of the most prominent Colombians abroad.

His love life has always given a lot to talk about. In 1991, at age 18, she married José Luis González, father of her only son, Manolo. Everything ended in divorce 2 years later.

In 1995 rumors arose of a romance between the actress and singer Luis Miguel, they were even surprised by the paparazzi on several occasions. What was said about their breakup was that the ´Sol de México´ would have left her for having provided the photographers with her location.

Already in 2005, Tom Cruise managed to conquer the heart of the Barranquilla. According to the book Tom Cruise: The Authorized Biography, the actor was smitten on the set of the movie Four Brothers, and he even intended to make her his wife. Sofia was said to have turned him down months later.

Cristian Castro also had his love affair with Sofía. In fact, the singer assured that, of all his partners, the relationship he had with the actress was the most unforgettable.

Nick Loeb and Sofía Vergara shared four years of relationship, which started in 2010. They got engaged in 2012, but finally, in 2014, they put an end to their love story. Nick revealed to The New York Times newspaper that the break occurred because motherhood was not a priority in the artist’s life.

After breaking up with Nick, Sofía gave a new chance to love with actor Joe Manganiello, whom she met at a correspondents’ dinner at the White House in 2014. On November 22, 2015 they joined their lives in marriage and are already celebrating. 7 years of having known.

With this image, the Hollywood star celebrated with his 21 million followers the anniversary of his first date with Joe Manganiello. The actress wrote: “Happy first date anniversary. 7 years. I love you”, Many of the followers praised the beautiful couple that make up the pair of actors.

