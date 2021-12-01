Love and Thunder heats up the atmosphere for the premiere

It has been a long time, there have been some complications, but finally there is good news within the creative process of Thor: Love and Thunder, the next from Marvel Studios.

Not even inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the franchise with the most sagas, it is easy to have more than one trilogy. However, the feat was accomplished, so far, by Thor. The hero will be the first to have a fourth installment. Surprisingly, having had A dark world (the second of the line), which was one of the worst ranked films of the UCM, the sequence has been maintained.

Part of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of Taika waititi. The filmmaker directed Ragnarok, which despite being different and having a much more comical tone than the previous ones, convinced the company executives.

With this, the filmmaker was called in to renew and direct one more. The creative is in command of Love and thunder. This title will be focused on the conversion of Jane foster to Thor, inheriting the powers of his partner, the god of thunder. For this, the great return of Natalie Portman on the paper.

To another level

Now. With this and a luxury villain (Gorr) from the hand of Christian bale, as well as the arrival of Russell crowe to the cast as Zeus, it was learned that the tape will be out of all standards. In addition, the artist in charge of the project, Andy park, he referred to it.

“Push the boundaries of what is comfortable and what should be expected. You will be amazed and put pressure on these characters and the visuals go hand in hand with that.

I believe that [el director Taika Waititi] He said it in an interview where he was surprised that he wasn’t even allowed to make a movie like this. And I understand it. This movie is insanely wild.

It’s very funny. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it because it was so much fun working on it and designing so many characters and doing keyframes. It’s going to be a good movie. It’s going to be funHe mentioned.

With this, Love and Thunder was planned for May 2022, but after the change in the studio’s calendar, its release was set for July 8 of next year.

Source: Screen Rant