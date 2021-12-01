Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or: How many titles did he win in each year he received it? | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

Lionel messi just won his seventh Ballon d’Or 2021. Surpassing Robert Lewandowski and Karin Benzema. In this way, he took an advantage of 2 prizes to Cristiano Ronaldo who this time was not on the podium. The Argentine season has been spectacular. Each time he won this trophy it was the result of his good work on the field and the titles he won with Argentina and Barcelona.

Throughout his career Lionel Messi achieved 38 titles . Most of them, he won with Barcelona. The victory against Brazil for the final of the America’s Cup 2021, was the last one achieved. In addition, the most special because it was his first trophy with the Argentine team.

In this note we review how many degrees he obtained in the years he received the Golden Ball. There is no season where the Argentine has not won at least one tournament with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi marked an era with Barcelona. That is why he is considered the best player in all his history. With the Blaugrana team, the ‘Pulga’ raised 34 titles being the footballer with the most titles in the history of the culé team.

Lionel Messi referred to the possibility of returning to Barcelona. (Photo: EFE)

-TITLES BY SEASON-

The first time Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or was in 2009. The Argentine won 473 votes and beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Xavi Hernández. In that year, the ‘Flea’ was the revelation player in the world: he scored 38 goals, 17 assists, won the Spanish League, the Champions League, the King’s Cup and the Club World Cup.

After the first Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi set a record because he was the only player to win 4 times in a row This award. Beating Michel Platini who won in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

YEAR TITLES 2009 Spanish League

Champions League

Copa del Rey

Club World Cup 2010 Spanish League

Spain Supercup

European Super Cup 2011 Champions League

Spanish League

Spain Supercup

Club World Cup 2012 Copa del Rey

Spain Supercup

European Super Cup

In 2013 and 2014, the awards went to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was approaching Lionel Messi who returned to win the Ballon d’Or in 2015. That year the Argentine obtained 41.33% of the votes. He also won the Champions League, the Spanish League, the King’s Cup and the Club World Cup.

Later, Lionel Messi did not win the Ballon d’Or again until 2019. That was his last accolade. In fact, he is the last player to receive this award because in 2020, the magazine France Football decided not to present the award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or six times. (Photo: AFP)

In 2019 he beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or thanks to his great season with Barcelona. He won the Spanish League, the Spanish Super Cup and was considered the top scorer in LaLiga with 36 goals, also in the Champions League with 12 goals.

This season many asked that Robert Lewandowski wins the Ballon d’Or; However, once again the prize ended up going to Lionel messi. Until before the voting began, the ‘Flea’ already had better records than the Polish striker. He also had a wide advantage over Karin Benzema.

Regarding titles, Lionel messi tIt has the same as Robert Lewandowski. The Argentine won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and the Copa América with Argentina. The Pole won the Bundesliga and the Club World Cup. In the end, the ‘Flea’ was chosen by the voters.

Lionel Messi won the last Ballon d’Or of his career in 2019. (AFP)

