Leonardo DiCaprio one of the most sought-after singles at 47 years old

The girlfriend of mogul Jeff Bezos is not the only one who admires Leonardo Dicaprio. This Thursday, November 11, the actor meets 47 years as one of the most valued in the Hollywood industry.

This is demonstrated by the hundreds of messages that the followers of the environmental actor and activist have shared on social networks.

DiCaprio celebrates a new birthday in the middle of a controversy with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The businessman left a message on Twitter in which he wanted to “show something” to the actor.

The message contained a photo in which Bezos appears leaning against a sign that reads: “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal fall ”. The post was about a friendly ‘threat’ against the actor.

The apparent conflict between DiCaprio and Bezos arose from a video in which Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’s girlfriend, apparently paid more attention to the actor than to his partner.

After the controversy that ended with Bezos’ joke, the Oscar winner for his work in ‘The Revenant’ celebrates his birthday with a successful career of more than 40 years in the audiovisual industry and with more than 60 projects in which it has participated.

The last time DiCaprio appeared on the big screen he was as Rick Dalton in the movie. ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’, under the direction of Quentin Tarantino.

However, the actor has several projects pending release. The closest is the sci-fi drama ‘Don’t look up’, Directed by Adam McKay. This production will be followed by the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon and the movies ‘The Black Hand’ and ‘Roosevelt’ that have already been announced.