Leonardo DiCaprio helped rewrite a scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’ up to 15 times

Don’t look up, Netflix’s latest bid to generate its own star-studded content will premiere earlier in some limited cinemas and fourteen days later within the platform itself. A strategy to qualify for awards season, which requires films to be screened at a minimum number of rooms. It is not for less, then according to first impressions, Adam McKay has brought the world’s top officials back to the fore, this time through satire and comedy. The director has already won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for The big bet and he was nominated twice for Best Director. In addition to his great performances, we have been able to know that the figure of Leonardo DiCaprio went beyond acting, helping to rewrite the funniest scene up to 15 times.

McKay himself recounted the experience in Vanity fair, recalling how DiCaprio came to work with him as a co-writer in one of the most relevant moments of his character, astronomer Randall Mindy. Before the actor signed to take on the role, he asked the director if Mindy could have a speech similar to the famous scene from “I’m crazy as hell” that can be seen in Network. McKay warned him of the danger of including speeches, as these could sound like a sermon and were something “cheats “, narratively speaking. “It’s like drum solos. “They were incredible in the 70s, but …” argued the director.

However, DiCaprio argued that they could surround that speech through comedy and generate laughs, so together they rewrote the scene in question 15 times And after the result, McKay thinks it’s the funniest comic moment on the film. The director never thought that the superstar would accept the role, since according to himself “If I could only work with Martin Scorsese, I would only work with Martin Scorsese”. However, the Oscar winner loved the script and together, they were working on several ideas on how to face the story, taking advantage of the quarantine break.

Don’t look up will open in select theaters on December 10 and will land on the platform on the 24th.