Learn the story behind the most iconic perfume in the world – El Sol de México

A century ago the French designer Gabrielle Chanel, better known as Coco Chanel, turned the fragrance industry on its head, becoming the first haute couture dressmaker to create a fragrance.

She was elegant, determined, lover of fashion and very visionary, elements that she wanted to convey not only with clothing designs, but in aromas, since his intention was to free femininity from its olfactory limitations in the same way in which he made his creations to free minds and give rise to a new style.

The Chanel No.5 was born in 1921, -exactly 100 years old-, it was designed together with the perfumer Ernest Beaux and it is the result of a particular combination of natural ingredients with aldehydes, which are a kind of synthetic molecules that at that time was something new, and together they enhance the top notes like flower of Bitter orange, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, vanilla and vetiver, among other.

It is named No. 5 because it was the fifth test that captivated both creatives, since then, what seemed like just an experiment, today is a fragrance iconic that has forever changed the history of the perfumery in the world.

During this era, fragrances in the market they generally limited women to the scent of a single flower, such as lily of the valley, violet or jasmine. It is because the perfume breaks with the traditions of its time and is a reflection of the personality of Gabrielle Chanel.

So that the aromatic liquid was even more treasured, its packaging was key. That’s why at the same time they were making the formula, they sketched some designs of the bottle, choosing one with minimalist lines, sealed by hand using the baudruchage technique, which consists of placing a little wax on the neck of the bottle by hand that helps preserve the liquid longer and topped by a diamond-cut plug.

In 1921, the bottle was made with thin glass, and three years later it was redesigned with beveled edges to reinforce some angles. But it was until 1970 that it was given the identity that we know today, with the iconic typography of the house. Currently the container is smaller and the design label was retouched.

It becomes a worldwide phenomenon

Besides that it was the first perfume which was announced on television, has been the source of inspiration for great influential figures, such as the legendary Andy Warhol who silkscreened him as a pop art icon or by, Ridley Scott, Jean Paul Goude, among others.

Also in the life of Marilyn monroe influenced this perfume since he confessed in an interview for the magazine Life in 1952 she slept with only a few drops of the famous fragrance in bed. “People ask me if I sleep in pajamas and I answer: Chanel No. 5I won’t say naked, but it’s the truth ”.

Among his muses around the world stand out Nicole Kidman, Catherine Deneuve and Marion Cotillard.

The art of perfume

“Perfume yourself: in all the places where you could be kissed” he advised Gabrielle Chanel. “Neck, wrist, cleavage, elbow crease. Apply a drop to the most intimate points of the body, where the heartbeat vibrates ”, you can read in the product description on the website.

Anniversary celebrations

Being a global icon and on the occasion of the celebration of the 100 years Since its creation, some commemorative activities have been carried out in different parts of the world, the most recent being in the city of Miami.

British artist Es Devlin created in the middle of a fictional forest with more than a thousand natural plants and a sculptural labyrinth that resembles the logo of Chanel.

Five echoes, is a multisensory experience of light, color and sound in the middle of the Design District, as the neighborhood where luxury brands are concentrated in Miami is known and where on December 2 the firm created by Coco Chanel will open its new store in this city.

Devlin was inspired for this totally recyclable work in the woods surrounding the Abbey of Aubazine, where the famous French designer he lived from 12 to 18 years old.

The tour is accompanied by a soundtrack with the noises of a real forest, music and the recitation of words and poems in French.