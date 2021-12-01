launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Samsung brings the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G to Mexico, two new smartphones that complement its portfolio to compete in the upper-middle range, with connectivity to the 5G network as the main attraction.

The new Samsung smartphones are already available in Mexico, in different sales channels for each model and with official prices of:

Galaxy A52s 5G, 6/128 GB: 10,499 pesos , available in Samsung Store and physical stores, as well as in physical and online stores of authorized Samsung resellers.

, available in Samsung Store and physical stores, as well as in physical and online stores of authorized Samsung resellers. Galaxy M52 5G, 6/128 GB: 8,999 pesos in Samsung Store, Amazon Mexico and Mercado Libre, and 9,999 pesos in Samsung physical stores.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

Galaxy A52s 5G Galaxy M52 5G Screen 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + resolution 120 Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Super AMOLED + FulHD + resolution 120 Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM and Storage 6 GB RAM 128GB, expandable up to 1TB 6 GB RAM 128GB, expandable up to 1TB OS OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 Rear cameras 64 megapixels main 12 megapixels ultra wide angle 5 megapixel macro 5 megapixels for depth 64 megapixels main 12 megapixels ultra wide angle 5 megapixel macro Frontal camera 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor IP67 certification Stereo speakers 3.5 mm audio jack Bluetooth 5.0 NFC 5G connectivity Side fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 NFC Price 10,499 pesos 8,999 pesos online 9,999 pesos in physical stores

The most economical power of the Snapdragon 778G in Mexico



Galaxy M52

The new Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 are almost twin brothers. They share important characteristics in aspects such as screen and power, but they differ in many others such as battery and cameras.

The first thing to note is that The Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 are now the cheapest smartphones with Snapdragon 778G in Mexico, above the realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20 and HONOR 50. This power both devices are accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.



Galaxy A52s

Going into details, first of the Galaxy A52s, it is an improved version of the original Galaxy A52 presented last April. The 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen and FullHD + resolution are maintained, but now it raises its refresh rate to 120 Hz. The cameras remain unchanged, in a quadruple arrangement of 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 megapixels, and the battery is also 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 25W.

Finally, the fingerprint sensor on the screen, the 3.5 mm audio jack, the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and IP67 certification for water resistance, unique in this range and price segment.



Galaxy M52

On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 is a slightly different option, with a screen that is also FullHD + and 120 Hz, but slightly larger 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED + panel. In this smartphone the fingerprint sensor is on the side and not integrated into the screen.

In a matter of cameras there is a cutout, with a triple arrangement of 64 megapixels main, 12 megapixels ultra wide angle and 5 megapixels macro. In return, the battery grows to 5,000 mAh with a 25W load. As is clear from the name of both smartphones, their main novelty, apart from the technical leap, is the compatibility with the 5G network, still non-existent in Mexico.

The Galaxy A52s is available in purple, black, white and mint colors, while the Galaxy M52 is sold in black, white and blue, and it is worth noting that this family still has a notable focus on selling online, as its price it is less if purchased by this means.