launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Samsung brings the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G to Mexico, two new smartphones that complement its portfolio to compete in the upper-middle range, with connectivity to the 5G network as the main attraction.

The new Samsung smartphones are already available in Mexico, in different sales channels for each model and with official prices of:

  • Galaxy A52s 5G, 6/128 GB: 10,499 pesos, available in Samsung Store and physical stores, as well as in physical and online stores of authorized Samsung resellers.
  • Galaxy M52 5G, 6/128 GB: 8,999 pesos in Samsung Store, Amazon Mexico and Mercado Libre, and 9,999 pesos in Samsung physical stores.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Screen

6.5-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD + resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch Super AMOLED +

FulHD + resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM and Storage

6 GB RAM

128GB, expandable up to 1TB

6 GB RAM

128GB, expandable up to 1TB

OS

OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11

OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11

Rear cameras

64 megapixels main

12 megapixels ultra wide angle

5 megapixel macro

5 megapixels for depth

64 megapixels main

12 megapixels ultra wide angle

5 megapixel macro

Frontal camera

32 megapixels

32 megapixels

Battery

4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge via USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 25W fast charge via USB Type-C

Others

5G connectivity

On-screen fingerprint sensor

IP67 certification

Stereo speakers

3.5 mm audio jack

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

5G connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 6

NFC

Price

10,499 pesos

8,999 pesos online

9,999 pesos in physical stores

The most economical power of the Snapdragon 778G in Mexico

Samsung Galaxy M52 5g Launch Price Mexico Features Technical Sheet

Galaxy M52

The new Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 are almost twin brothers. They share important characteristics in aspects such as screen and power, but they differ in many others such as battery and cameras.

The first thing to note is that The Galaxy A52s and Galaxy M52 are now the cheapest smartphones with Snapdragon 778G in Mexico, above the realme GT Master Edition, Motorola Edge 20 and HONOR 50. This power both devices are accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Mexico Price

Galaxy A52s

Going into details, first of the Galaxy A52s, it is an improved version of the original Galaxy A52 presented last April. The 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen and FullHD + resolution are maintained, but now it raises its refresh rate to 120 Hz. The cameras remain unchanged, in a quadruple arrangement of 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 megapixels, and the battery is also 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 25W.

Finally, the fingerprint sensor on the screen, the 3.5 mm audio jack, the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and IP67 certification for water resistance, unique in this range and price segment.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Mexico Price

Galaxy M52

On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 is a slightly different option, with a screen that is also FullHD + and 120 Hz, but slightly larger 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED + panel. In this smartphone the fingerprint sensor is on the side and not integrated into the screen.

In a matter of cameras there is a cutout, with a triple arrangement of 64 megapixels main, 12 megapixels ultra wide angle and 5 megapixels macro. In return, the battery grows to 5,000 mAh with a 25W load. As is clear from the name of both smartphones, their main novelty, apart from the technical leap, is the compatibility with the 5G network, still non-existent in Mexico.

The Galaxy A52s is available in purple, black, white and mint colors, while the Galaxy M52 is sold in black, white and blue, and it is worth noting that this family still has a notable focus on selling online, as its price it is less if purchased by this means.

