launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical data

The newest member of the Roku family is the 4K Streaming Stick announced just in the month of September is now officially arriving for Mexico. It did not manage to do it for all the channels in Good End, but Roku has accelerated to have it ready for all the distribution channels at least for the Christmas season.





The Roku Streaming Stick 4K belongs to the most premium devices of the brand: not only does it have Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and it is in the words of Roku “30% faster“, but also because of its shape it is more discreet than the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K; in those cases the device is held with an adhesive on the side of the television, but with the Streaming Stick 4K the device is connected to the HDMI port and you don’t need to expose yourself to sight.

And there is also the control compatible with voice: Roku details that now we can play, fast forward, backward or even search for content directly within the applications. As we said for a few months, the voice commands of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K are compatible with most Roku Search apps; We will detail the precision and effectiveness of voice controls in a later post with the experience of use.

One of the most interesting features of the device is the compatibility with the most popular assistants. The Streaming Stick 4K can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant and even Siri. It is also compatible with AirPlay2 to share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Price and availability

Roku has said that the distribution of the device has begun and in a matter of the next few weeks it will reach all the big stores. The rest of the devices are already in Coppel, Walmart, Bodega Aurrera, Liverpool, Chedraui, Amazon, Palacio de Hierro, Sanborns, Sam’s Club and Mercado Libre, so these will be the official distribution channels also for the newcomer Streaming Stick 4K . Its official price in Mexico is 1,499 pesos.

With the arrival of the new member of the family, the panorama of current Roku devices with their official prices in Mexico is as follows: