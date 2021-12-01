LAFC made it official that the Mexican will continue with the club in 2022

The LAFC confirmed this day what the RECORD Sniper I had already advanced: Carlos candle will continue in the club MLS in 2022.

The collaborator of RECORD He had already explained that although the ‘Bomber’ contract was coming to an end, the Los Angeles team ‘had a hand’ in the attacker’s future.

“Of course, the renewal is only for six months, that is, until June of the following year, until the middle of the season of the MLS. For this reason, they are first deciding if they will stay with the Mexican, and later, if they will offer him an extension to continue in Los Angeles for a longer time, ”explained Franco since November 11.

Through a statement, the black and gold squad specified that the players the goalkeeper Thomas Romero, the defenders Tristán Blackmon, Erik Dueñas, Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfán, Julian Gaines, Sebastien Ibeagha, Kim Moon-Hwan, Tony Leone, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura and Mohamed Traore; midfielders Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, José Cifuentes, Bryce Duke, Francisco Ginella and forwards Cristian Arango, Cal Jennings, Danny Musovski, Mahala Opoku, Brian Rodriguez, Christian Torres and Carlos candle are the 25 players who will have a contract in 2022.

Vela, who was Champion with the Sub 17 in 2005, emerged in ChivasHowever, he did not make his professional debut in Mexico and developed a large part of his career in Europe. He has been in the MLS since 2018.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CARLOS VELA ‘WORKS’ IN THE SIGNING OF GRIEZMANN TO THE MLS LAFC