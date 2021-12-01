Kylie Jenner shows off her advanced pregnancy for this Halloween

Although we know that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters love parties and dressing up for all occasions, this time it was special because the youngest of all, Kylie Jenner, showed her advanced pregnancy with a cute kitten costume for this night of ‘scares’.

The businesswoman shared her happiness with her daughter Stormi Webster, who had a great time dressed as a cute Little Mermaid, and with her sentimental partner, Travis Scott.

Kylie wore her big baby bump dressed in a tight black suit with long sleeves, high boots and kitten ears of the same tone. His makeup was very simple: outlined eyes, a dark mouth and some lines on his face like mustaches.

It is worth mentioning that Kris Jenner, the mother of the businesswoman, also chose to look like a feline dressed in a Fendi suit and a flirty bag in the shape of a black kitten.

The cosmetics mogul and reality star “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” wrote at the bottom of her post: “In full mommy mode for this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night.”

As for the rapper Travis Scott, father of the two children of Kylie Jenner, chose to wear a mask of Michael Myers, one of the most terrifying serial killers, star of the film “Halloween.”

