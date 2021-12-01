Kim Kardashian tries to ‘keep the peace’ in her relationship with Kanye West

Although in recent days Kanye West has made clear his intentions to regain the love of Kim Kardashian, who initiated the divorce proceedings last February and is now enjoying an increasingly less discreet romance with comedian Pete Davidson, The truth is that the ex-marriage lives a time of absolute peace and cordiality.











That is assured at least by sources in his environment, who attribute to the businesswoman the stability that reigns today in the family home and apart from a separation that has lasted for ten months. And it is that for Kim, the integral well-being of his four children with the rapper -North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm- is fundamental, so he will do everything possible to ensure that the hatchet remains buried.

“Kim wishes that peace continue to reign between Kanye and her. Everything is better this way. Their relationship is on very good terms,” ​​said an informant in conversation with the news portal E! On-line.

To exemplify that good harmony between the ex-partner, the same confidants have recalled that Kim and his first-born North were present at the emotional act of tribute that Kanye organized last Sunday to remember the ill-fated designer Virgil Abloh, with whom he had collaborated on countless projects since they met in 2009. “Kim was happy to see North so excited about her father. The girl loves doing things with her whole family,” explained the source.