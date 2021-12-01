Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put aside their differences over Pete Davidson and come together to honor Virgil Abloh

Kim kardashian and Kanye West put the scandals aside, the differences and the probable problems they may be facing because the socialite is having an affair with Pete davidson, to pay tribute, as it should, to his friend Virgil abloh, who died a few days ago a victim of cancer; The businesswoman went personally to pick up the rapper from his home, so that together they could go to the parade in honor of the artistic director of the firm Louis Vuitton.

The ex-couple’s date was in Miami, Florida, the city where the parade honoring Virgil Abloh, who passed away last weekend from cancer, a disease that he faced in private; to the event, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended with their daughter North West, who was also very close to Virgil.

The family attended the event and for one night, Kim and Kanye forgot the Pete Davison scandals, put aside their differences to meet and pay tribute to their dear friend. Both the socialite, the rapper and his daughter dressed completely in black, as a show of respect. During the event called “Virgil Was Here”, the former partner was very moved especially when an audio from the designer was shared in which he said: “Life is so short that you can’t waste a day paying attention to what someone thinks of you.”

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Other attendees at this event were Ricky Martin, Michelle Salas, Rauw Alejandro, DJ Khaled, Luka Sabbat, among others. Kim and Kanye stayed together throughout the Virgil Abloh tribute.

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

How is the current relationship of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

So much Kim kardashian What Kanye west they want to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children; The divorce process has continued since the reality TV star filed for it earlier this year; however, the two maintain constant communication for the sake of North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Nevertheless, the situation between them has been surrounded by scandal since Kim began an affair with the comedian from Saturday night Live, Pete Davidson.

Recently, Kanye pointed out that Kim is still his wife and that “God will bring them back together”; while this is happening, the socialite enjoys a intense relationship with Pete Davidson, with whom they say, is very excited and happy.