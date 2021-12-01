Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend Virgil Abloh Memorial Parade together

After in recent weeks the recent news that Kim kardashian and Kanye west They had started dating other people, she with the comedian Pete davidson and the rapper with a young model named, Vinetria, now, the ex-partner met again to go, hand in hand with her firstborn, North West, to the parade with which the Louis Vuitton firm fired its artistic director of men’s clothing, the designer Virgil Abloh who sadly passed away last weekend as a result of cancer, a battle he faced in private, which is why the news took the fashion world by surprise.

As they did in 2018, when the rapper’s friend assumed this position at the firm, an event for which Kim Kardashian returned to Paris after his robbery, now, Kim and Kanye once again showed their affection for the designer by attending this show together, held in Miami, where Virgil’s life and legacy were honored. The ex-partner and her eldest daughter arrived at the event dressed in mourning to see the latest collection that the designer made for this important firm that dismissed him with fireworks and a Virgil figure that captured the eyes of all those present, in addition to the show that was offered when a hot air balloon En with the acronym LV began to take flight, after the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The event called Virgil Was Here began at about 5:30 when the sun began to set in Miami. At the end of the catwalk, the attendees were very moved when listening to an audio of Virgil saying: “Life is so short that you can’t waste a day paying attention to what someone thinks of you”. Upon arrival at the show, Kim shared in one of his stories, an image of the imposing figure of Virgil with which the guests remembered the designer who left his mark on more than one personality in the world of fashion. For his part, visibly moved, Kanye came accompanied by Kim and North, wearing a black outfit from head to toe.

As part of the emotional farewell to Virgil, Louis Vuitton lit up the sky with the designer’s initials, later the lights formed the phrase: “Virgil was here”. The guests to this important event arrived at the site of the parade aboard boats with the signature insignia, in these luxury boats we saw the arrival, in addition to Kim and Kanye, also Ricky Martí, Rauw Alejandro, DJ Khaled, Luka Sabbat and even the Mexican Michelle Salas arrived at this parade dedicated to the memory of the designer.

Kim and Kanye, close again?

With the news of Virgil’s sensitive death, Kim used his Instagram account to share a heartfelt message dedicated to the memory of the designer who, in life, was very close to the couple who, after announcing their separation, had only been seen together in the presentation of Donda, Kanye’s new album, where the socialite was part of the spectacular presentation performance for which she dressed as a wedding in an original Balenciaga design. This ex meeting occurs just a couple of weeks after the rapper confessed that he wants to get his children’s mother back and that he had not seen the divorce documents, hinting that such a process is not being carried out, however, it is said that Kim has already started a relationship with Davidson, with whom he has been seen holding hands repeatedly.





