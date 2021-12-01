Keanu Reeves shares how different filming Resurrections was from the original

Keanu Reeves has revealed that filming The Matrix Resurrections was a very different experience than previous Matrix films, with very little rehearsal involved.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 57-year-old Matrix Resurrections star compared the original Matrix trilogy to the upcoming movie.

“[Wachowski estaba] more behind the monitor, “but” still practical, “he said of the original films. But with Resurrections,”[ella] I participated more with the movement of the camera and was more interested in doing than in rehearsing ”.

He confessed that while filming Matrix Resurrections “they barely rehearsed, if at all”.

Matrix Resurrections sees Keanu Reeves return as Thomas ‘Neo’ Anderson, the techno-messiah from the original Matrix trilogy.

“In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more,” reads the official synopsis. “The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.”

The Matrix certainly feels very different in its current version, with Morpheus (famously played by Laurence Fishburne) now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, while other original characters like Trinity and Niobe see the return of their original actors.

This has led some to speculate that the Morpheus we see in the trailers is actually a new version of the iconic character, rebuilt by machines.

But despite an impressive trailer, little else is known about the Matrix Resurrections.

Director Lana Wachowski is keen to keep it that way, saying only that “the power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality” plays an “important part of the new narrative” in the next film.

“Art is a mirror,” Wachowski said. “Most will prefer to look at the surface, but there will be people like me who will enjoy what is behind the mirror. I made this movie for them. “

Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on December 22, 2021.