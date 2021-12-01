Keanu Reeves could play Constantine again

Keanu Reeves played John Constantine in 2005. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the possibility of reprising the character.

Without a doubt, Keanu reeves He starred in unforgettable films throughout his acting career. The interpreter has been behind many characters, which became the favorites of the spectators. However, there is one of them that is always fondly remembered. Is about Constantine, who was the protagonist of the film production that bore the same name and was released in 2005.

During an interview with Esquire (via Comingsoon), Keanu reeves was asked about the possibility of re-portraying John, the antihero of Dc comics. After joking for a long time, the interpreter revealed that he would love to do it again.

“I love playing Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I been? I don’t even know. I think it was ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. “ he claimed.

A series on the way

While Keanu reeves the possibility of returning as John constantine, The truth is that this character will have a television series for HBO Max. This production is in development, and will have JJ Abrams at the head.

Although in 2005 it received negative reviews, over the years the Francis Lawrence film became a great success. In addition to the famous actor, the film also included well-known figures in its cast: Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, Peter Stormare and Tilda Swinton.

In the meantime, Keanu reeves prepares to return to the screen with another of his greatest hits: Matrix. The franchise will launch its fourth installment in December, which will feature the return of iconic characters from history and will also introduce new faces.