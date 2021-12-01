Keanu Reeves confirmed that he has been married to Winona Ryder for 30 years

Winona ryder and Keanu reeves they can boast of having one of the longest-standing friendships in Hollywood, and, as the actor confirmed, also one of the least known marriages of all. Yes, the interpreters are married and for 30 years …

It all happened on the film set of “Dracula” from Francis Ford Coppola. “We did a full shot of a ceremony with real priests. Winona says yes, director Francis Ford Coppola says yes, so I guess we are married in the eyes of God. “, Reeves assured in dialogue with the magazine Esquire.

