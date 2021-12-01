Keanu Reeves confirmed that he has been married to Winona Ryder for 30 years

Winona ryder and Keanu reeves they can boast of having one of the longest-standing friendships in Hollywood, and, as the actor confirmed, also one of the least known marriages of all. Yes, the interpreters are married and for 30 years …

It all happened on the film set of “Dracula” from Francis Ford Coppola. “We did a full shot of a ceremony with real priests. Winona says yes, director Francis Ford Coppola says yes, so I guess we are married in the eyes of God. “, Reeves assured in dialogue with the magazine Esquire.

The director is known for his attention to detail and perfectionism that made all his works true masterpieces. This is how he made the wedding of Mine and Jonathan Harker with real ministers to give realism to the scene that, according to him, lacked it.

“It’s very authentic and I think it’s very nice, because we actually did the ceremony and we had a priest officiate it. So somehow when we finished, we realized that they were actually married because of this scene. “Coppola recalled.

Ryder and Reeves are friends and they knew how to hold on in the worst moments. The relationship is so close that they call every day, even she calls him “Hubby”.

“I’ve known him since I was 16, so he’s like a brother to me. He always supports me. I have a lot of love and respect for him “, Winona is often heard telling about her friend and husband thanks to a fiction that crossed the screen.