Kate Winslet opens the door to season 2

Although it was announced as a limited series, the protagonist and the director are in favor of making more deliveries

(Source: HBO)

History repeats itself on HBO. A miniseries sweeps critics and audiences by storm and the question arises: could it go from being a “limited series” to becoming a fiction capable of offering us a second season? What has already happened with Big Little Lies (or with The Flight Attendant on HBO Max) is what now flies over Mare of Easttown. And against the prognosis of the most pessimistic, it could return.

And it is Kate Winslet herself, who not only plays the protagonist but is also the executive producer of the project, who gives us hope: «Of course I would love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s kind of strange. It’s like he’s in mourning. He has been a wonderful character… There is something addictive about Mare because he is terrible, adorable, brilliant, real. I love playing it, ”the actress told TVLine.

This love for the protagonist is also shared by Craig Zobel, director and executive producer of Mare of Easttown: “She is an incredible character, so I would love to see her again”, although she clarifies that “it is also a miniseries”. Thus, this title could stay only there, in that magnificent last episode, but the door to a possible continuation is not completely closed. Now is when HBO and the series team must begin to negotiate.