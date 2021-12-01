Kate Winslet explained that she was inspired by her father for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate winslet He talked about how his family inspired him for his character in the new series of HBO Max, Mare of Easttown.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Winslet She was talking about how she turned to her father Roger for inspiration for her portrayal of Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan, the title role on the show.

“My father reminds me a lot of Mare, to be honest. He was a bit of an inspiration. He basically moves like Mare and eats like Mare. Well, eat with your mouth full. We tell him ‘Dad!’ All the time. He’s going to get so mad because I said this, “he explained. Kate Winslet.

Mare of Easttown follows the story of a Pennsylvania-based detective tasked with investigating a local murder under difficult personal circumstances. The series has been directed by Craig Zobel and starred Kate Winslet.

The series was released on April 18 through the HBO Max streaming platform and every weekend a chapter was released, concluding only this Sunday (May 30).

Although in Mexico it has not yet arrived HBO Max, Mare of Easttown can be seen from HBO.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQqyfO66uw

Cover photo taken from HBO Max’s Instagram.