Kanye West tries to get back like this with Kim Kardashian but she says ‘Pete’ and end

At this point in the sauce, it has become clear that Kanye West (44) does not want to end his marriage with Kim Kardashian (41), the mother of his four children, and as long as he does not go ahead with the process of divorce That she started last February 2021, he is willing to do something out of the ordinary: admit that he was wrong. Wow, let’s ring the bells! Is the rapper trying to win back our Kim?

The rapper has recorded a video for Instagram, coinciding with the celebration of Thanksgiving, to acknowledge that you “embarrassed” publiclyea the television star with his presidential candidacy and that his alcohol consumption affected everyone around him. A day later, he again used social networks to tag Kim in a TMZ portal publication that started with the headline “Kanye West says that God will reunite him with Kim”, and that included a photo of the two kissing.

It is at least curious that the rapper has chosen precisely this moment to make his most public attempt to date to recover his old wife, just when it has become clear that she maintains a very special friendship with the comedian Pete davidson (Friendship of those that you eat the noses, go), with whom he recently worked on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’. In fact, not long ago they were seen having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Kim even agreed to pose with a fan for a photograph, which Pete himself took care of taking. Come on, that Kim passes olympically from Kanye and ‘pete’ and final.

The Truth of Kanye West’s Stories

But we already know that what TMZ says goes to mass. In fact, it was Kanye West himself who said that God will help him fix things with Kim Kardashian. The thing is that by Thanksgiving The rapper went to a food delivery center for people without resources and before starting the task he took a microphone and said a few words. Among them she said that she had done things publicly “that are not acceptable to a husband” and that she hoped that “the kingdom (God) would help me.”

Kanye, my friend, it seems to us that more than God … You are going to need a lot of luck, because it is clear that Kim prefers to play ‘hickey’ with Pete.