Just about to die? George Clooney recalls accident where he lost his life

By little! George Clooney recalled the tragic accident where he was about to lose his life.

This incident occurred in 2018 while filming a scene for the Catch 22 series in Italy.

It may interest you: Venom joins the UCM? Spider-Man No Way Home post credits scene would confirm it

George Clooney suffers a motorcycle accident

According to the actor’s statements, he was filming the Italian series Catch 22, in which he suffered a fearsome accident in which he was about to lose his life.

It appeared that in 2018, Clooney hit a car and flew off the motorcycle.

“I was waiting for the switch to turn off,” the actor confessed to The Sunday Times.

The actor confessed that he was very afraid because he could feel the blow on his face.

“I was scared because the car turned in front of me, threw me and I landed on my hands and knees,” recalls the actor.

In addition, when this accident happened, the actor’s children were still quite young so they were most afraid of dying.

‘My children were about a year old and I thought I would never see them again.’

‘When I hit the ground, I thought my teeth were broken because I felt the direct hit on my face.’

Fortunately, he was only scared and the actor was able to get up without major problem.

George Clooney and his passion for motorcycles

The actor recalled that time when his life was put at risk while viewers only took out his cell phone and took pictures of him.

And is that George Clooney has never hidden his passion for motorcycles.

Before his accident, it was very common to see him on the streets of Los Angeles on motorcycles and in the company of one of his girlfriends.

George Clooney was characterized by being a fairly cautious driver and as well as an expert in riding motorcycles, however, he will never forget that accident where he could lose his life.