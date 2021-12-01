Julio César Chávez tests positive for Covid, they report him as asymptomatic

The production company of the show in which the ‘César’ intervened announced the cancellation of the theatrical tour

The greatest Mexican boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez, is out of danger and already under treatment at home after testing positive for Covid-19, as announced by the company that signed him for a theater tour that will have to be rescheduled for 2022.

Julio César Chávez is under treatment at his home. Imago7

The 59-year-old legend is asymptomatic, according to the report.

“We inform you that a couple of days ago, champion Julio César Chávez gave a positive result to Covid-19, That is why we have taken the prudent decision to postpone the national tour that we have scheduled for these days, since we are following the health protocols that are indicated to us, ”the company statement reads In House Entertainment.

“The health condition of Julio Cesar Chavez he is asymptomatic, which is very favorable, he is strong and with treatment at home. Always with the great sense of humor that has characterized him, enthusiastic and very optimistic, “they added about the health of the first three-time champion in the history of Mexican boxing.

Chavez The tour of “Los Mandamientos de un Hombre Ching…” began a few days ago, where he shares the stage with Roberto Palazuelos and Jorge Van Rankin; however, it will have to resume until February next year. The legend was one of the main stars at the 59th Convention of the World Boxing Council on the soil of the capital.