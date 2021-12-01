Julio César Chávez gives positive to Covid

Mexico City— Former boxer Julio César Chávez tested positive for Covid-19.

The company promoting the play “Los mandamientos de un hombre chingón”, in which Chávez participates with the actors Jorge Van Rankin and Roberto Palazuelos, decided to postpone the tour due to the contagion of the former Mexican champion.

“We inform you that a couple of days ago, the champion Julio César Chávez gave a positive result to Covid-19, that is why we have made the prudent decision to postpone the national tour that we have scheduled these days, since we are Following the health protocols that are indicated to us, Julio César Chávez’s health condition is asymptomatic, which is very favorable, he is strong and with treatment at home.

“Always with the great sense of humor that has characterized him, enthusiastic and very optimistic. In order to give him a margin of recovery, as indicated by the doctors, as well as offer our audience and members of the production a maximum environment of sanitary protection, the tour will resume its dates in February 2022 “, can be read in the statement from IN HOUSE Entertainment.

Julio César Chávez Jr. admitted that his father is in good health.

“My dad is fine, everything is fine,” he admitted.

A few days ago, Chávez was present at the meeting of the World Boxing Council that was held in Mexico City.