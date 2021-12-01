Juliette Pardau responds if she will open Onlyfans

Juliette Pardau despite the fact that he is doing one of the least loved characters in the plot in ‘The Chosen Granddaughter’ for his follies and somewhat unbalanced actions as Vivian RoldanOn the contrary, she is one of the most loved actresses in all of Colombia.

See also: Juliette Pardau starred in a hot scene in La Nieta Elegida

And it is that his impeccable work speaks for itself in the novel by Canal RCN, where she shows that talent to transform herself into something that little resembles her.

What is very similar to her is that overflowing beauty that she has and that great body that many admire on social networks. What’s more, the character she plays dresses very tight and reveals the curves of the Venezuelan actress.

That is why some of her fans wanted to be curious about a topic that the actress says they repeat a lot, it is if at any time you are encouraged to open an account at Onlyfans.

Of course the actress took the concern with the best humor and responded honestly to this question.

I’m going to give them back to you, judging by what you see on my Instagram feed, you can imagine how boring I would be on Onlyfans, I wouldn’t gain a peso.

The actress responded directly, being also totally sincere and leaving that possibility more than closed; of course his fans expressed their opinion about it, some insist on him but others like us, we are delighted to see his beauty both on the stage, because he is currently in an important musical show and on television, making him suffer with his madness as VivIan in La Chosen granddaughter.

See also: Francisca Estévez brings out her ‘neighborhood’ side in a fun conversation on Instagram

If you missed it: Francisca Estévez shared with her fans a hard moment she is going through