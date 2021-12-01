Jeremy Renner’s series relationship with the movie ‘Ant-Man’ you should have noticed in episode three

The new chapter of ‘Hawkeye’ turned out to be very short and revealing, at the same time, by the illusion of seeing the hero in the future as we know him in the comic and exploring the origin of his dangerous arsenal. About it, we show you something remarkable.

The new episode of Hawkeye, exclusive series of Disney Plus , left us very stung. At last, in the room, he and his mentor Swordsman (Tony Dalton) will meet! Meanwhile, Jonathan Igla’s series continued with world exploration after Thanos snap (Josh brolin) and one of the collaterals concerns Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and the arsenal he uses as Avenger.

We saw the goalkeeper and his young ward, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), escape the Sports Mafia and their first confrontation with Echo (Alaqua Cox), the leader of this criminal and multicultural organization, who helps her little boss find the Ronin who killed his father. During the chase, the two shooters escape aboard a truck and the teenager needs to repel the enemy’s attacks with the arrows of his idol, whose manufacture was finally revealed.





In the MCU, before the passing of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Hawkeye obtained from Stark Industries what he needed for battle. And he may still retain the technology to do so, however now he went back to comic book origins to show that part of their array of arrows come directly from Hank Pym’s company (Michael Douglas), Pym Particles, and surely you noticed it in the close up towards the tip of one of them.

The above connects directly to Hawkeye with the development of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp, as we know and remember that Hank created the Pym particles to alter the size of things, the same function performed in shooter arrows to enlarge and shrink. In the episode, he uses it to magnify an ordinary little arrow and drive it into the truck that Echo and his henchmen are chasing after them.





This only lets us think that Barton could have some cameo or participation in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and we are quite excited, because although they have never directly explained their relationship on screenYes, it has been done in the comics, where both characters are part of the first lineups of The Avengers. Tremendous couple of tributes and references to the classic cartoons, not just those of Matt Fraction and David Aha, which inspired this miniseries.