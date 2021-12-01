Jennifer Lawrence in cat print shirt dress

With the arrival of good weather we give a greater prominence to our looks with dresses. This garment becomes the perfect wildcard to be perfect quickly and without complicating our lives much. As my mother says: “you put it on and you’re done.” But If there is a model that is particularly appealing at the moment, it is the shirt dress.

They are especially flattering and can also be adapted to all kinds of outfits, from morning to night. The key is in the design, the fabric and also in the way of combining it. The most colorful and patterned models with flat shoes or ballerinas are perfect for a street look while a satin and smooth model with heels solve an ‘outfit’ at night.

And is that the prints are a detail that gains strength when spring arrives. Flowers, sailor striped shirts, polka dots or gingham squares quickly come to mind. But now we have found the most original and adorable print of all. Ready to die of love? Kittens playing with a ball of yarn.

Jennifer Lawrence and her style have been in charge of mixing an essential basic such as the shirt dress with this most sweet and special print. He has done it in his latest style to take a walk through the streets of New York.

The actress has chosen a short-sleeved midi dress in a green tone with a blue and white print, cinched at the waist by a thin bow-shaped belt in the same fabric as the HVN dress. It is also adorned by a row of central buttons and two very practical pockets on the hips.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jennifer Lawrence in a kitten shirt dress. Gtres-Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gtres-Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Lawrence has put the perfect counterpoint thanks to an accessory that is the complete opposite of her delicate dress: black men’s shoes Oxford style with a bit of platform.

He has also added a nude color handbag, black cat eye sunglasses and the obligatory mask in the same tone.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io