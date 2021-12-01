Jennifer Aniston said filming the Friends reunion was “brutal” and much more depressing than she expected

Although as the premise of the special was basically aimed at remembering what the series was and did not involve a return to the characters and the plot, Jennifer Aniston maintains that it was very difficult to film the reunion of Friends.

The actress who played Rachel on the popular series recently appeared on the Literally! Podcast. With Rob Lowe and when asked about conducting Friends: The Reunion He explained why it was not easy to film that special.

In the first place Aniston began by saying that she was aware of the fans’ longing to see the cast of Friends and explained that although she had qualms about a bet that could harm the legacy of the show, eventually this production for HBO Max convinced her. However, when I got to the set everything was a little more difficult than I expected.

“I think it really brought us down a lot more than we expected because in your mind you think, ‘Oh, this will be a lot of fun time travel.’ But it turns out, ‘oh, it’s kind of hard to time travel.’ because going back to an era ”, Aniston said. “Notice that when I say that the set was repositioned exactly as it was, it really was exactly the same throughout. Even the little tchotchkes on the shelf and little things that had been in storage all this time. Suddenly, you are there. And, you know, 16 years have passed and a lot has happened for each one of us ”.

Aniston led the meeting of Friends along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, for which he continued to explain that when the series ended they were all at different points in their lives and therefore, after all this time, returning to the set and meeting again would not it was as easy as anticipated.

“Going back there is nostalgic in a way that is also a bit melancholic, you know, because many things have changed and we have all taken different paths, easy and some not so easy”, Aniston pointed out. “It was brutal and you couldn’t turn it off either. There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying. There was a time when we were all a puddle. Maybe David didn’t (cried), I don’t think we’ve broken David. But even LeBlanc broke down at one point. You know, even Mr. Rudo fogged up a bit. “.