Jennifer Aniston opens up about the “difficult truths, changes, losses and divorces” that brought back the reunion of ‘Friends’

The reunion of the famous series of ‘Friends‘was one that the fans had been waiting for many years, specifically, since the series ended in 2004. So when HBO Max announced the premiere of the long-awaited reunion of ‘Friends’, the public responded with a great welcome, and the actors who played the main characters also experienced a very special moment.

Matthew perry, Courteney cox, David schwimmer, Lisa kudrow and Matt leblanc appeared next to Jennifer Aniston in this special episode that they were so excited about. However, Aniston recently commented on how it was the experience of returning to the set with her companions, and said that it brought back good memories, but also the bad who lived at the beginning of his professional career.

Jennifer was honest with him New York Times, and explained “the sweet ignorance“in which she and her colleagues lived when entering the meeting.” We thought: ‘How fun is this going to be, to go back to stage 24 exactly as it was, exactly as we left it, ‘”the actress said.

“But it was a creeping punch to the heart. It turns out that time travel is not so easy, “he admits.

The negative part that the reunion of ‘Friends’ brought

Jenn remembered how her beautiful career on ‘Friends’ ended, and she remembers how she and her co-stars “were teary-eyed and very straight, looking forward to the future“.

“But there was a lot to come for everyone. Difficult truths and changes and losses and babies and marriages and divorces and abortions“, admits the star. By this Jenn could be referring to a moment in her personal life. In 2005, a year after the end of the series, the ‘Friends’ actress separated from her then husband, Brad Pitt. He would also be thinking about his friend Courteney cox, which while making everyone laugh playing Monica, she suffered from 7 natural abortions.

“One of the most exciting things for me was realizing that times were much simpler then. To begin with, we did not have social networks like now, “he adds.

Although the reunion of ‘Friends’ had its positive and negative points, all the protagonists were excited to see each other again after so long, and even more so in such a familiar scene for them. In the episode, the 6 promised to see each other more often because they realized that they missed each other more than they thought.

