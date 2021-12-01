Jennifer Aniston is not very excited to return to a new season of ‘The Moning Show’

The second season of The Morning Show he has just finished. And while it was never announced as the final season, the third season has yet to be ordered on Apple TV +. And Jennifer Aniston doesn’t seem too keen to go back.

The former Friends star, who plays Alex Levy, confessed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

«It is very difficult to imagine a third season right now. You know, when they say that mothers have this kind of block, like “I can’t do this again!” I’m a bit like that right now. Like, “I don’t know if I could do this again!” So we’ll see … »

So there is no season 3? Or will there be but without Jennifer Aniston? Anyway, if her character were to return, the actress would like to see «Alex enjoy, have some love and fun, dance and act. Do something much more frivolously«.

For her part, Reese Witherspoon, who plays Bradley Jackson, Alex’s co-host, is more optimistic, explaining that “love to see the world realign after the health crisis«, In the third season.