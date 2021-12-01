Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente are the hosts of Miss Universe on Telemundo

MIAMI – November 30, 2021 – Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language network for the broadcast of MISS UNIVERSE®, announces the renowned personalities Jacky Bracamontes and Christian of the Fountain as the main hosts of the 70th edition that will be broadcast live from coast to coast from Eilat, Israel, the Sunday, December 12 at 7pm Eastern / 6 Central / 4 Pacific.

They are joined by Alix Aspe from LatinXNow! and Carlos Adyan from At Home with Telemundo to offer viewers all the excitement of the great event with content, interviews and extensive coverage of all preliminary activities exclusively for Telemundo’s digital and social programs and platforms. Fans can go to Telemundo.com/MissUniverso to vote for their favorite candidate and meet the representatives of the 70th edition through exclusive interviews and photo galleries. Soon, the network will announce the special programming dedicated to the MISS UNIVERSE® contest.

About the presenters

Jacky Bracamontes, who represented his native Mexico in the MISS UNIVERSE® competition in 2001, is one of the most important figures in Latin American entertainment. She is currently the host of “Así se Baila”, Telemundo’s dance competition. Last May, he drove the 69th. edition of MISS UNIVERSE®, in addition to the “Latin American Music Awards” and their stellar participation in the successful series “La Suerte de Loli”. Bracamontes joined Telemundo to host “Viva el Mundial y Más,” a program that aired during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™, and hosted both seasons of “La Voz”. Throughout her career, she has hosted successful programs and specials, as well as starring in soap operas such as “Las Tontas No Van al Cielo”, “Heridas de Amor” and “Sortilegio”, among others.

Cristian de la Fuente is a Latin superstar who has been part of numerous Hollywood productions. He is currently one of the judges of the Telemundo dance competition, “Así se Baila”. Previously, she competed on the sixth season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” reaching the finale. His professional credits include being host of various awards and actor for various television series such as “CSI: Miami”, “Private Practice”, “Devious Maids”, “The Game of Keys”, “Dream of Love”, “En Tierras Salvajes “, and” Amor Bravío “. He has also participated in several films, including “Driven” opposite Sylvester Stallone, “Vampires: The Dead” by Tommy Lee Wallace with Jon Bon Jovi, and provided the voice for the animated film “Condorito: The Movie.” Cristian made his debut as a producer with the movie “You Are My Home”, which was among the most viewed during its first week of release on Netflix.

About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that enables women to achieve their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. The MISS UNIVERSO®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually with an international platform to foster positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. Contestants and contest winners are leaders and role models in their communities, who develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an IMG company.

For more information, visit www.missuniverse.com

See more content from Miss Universe 70th edition: