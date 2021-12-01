ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 30

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. Raiders of the lost ark

Year 1936. Indiana Jones is a professor of archeology, willing to take dangerous adventures in order to get valuable historical relics. After an unsuccessful mission in South America, the US government entrusts him with the search for the Ark of the Covenant, where the Tablets of the Law that God gave to Moses are kept. According to legend, whoever owns them will have absolute power, which is why the Nazis are also looking for it.

5. The big Wall

15th century, China. Two mercenaries, one English and the other Spanish, arrive in China looking for the secret of the gunpowder. Along the way they have an encounter with a hideous creature; When they arrive they will realize that the Great Wall was not built to defend themselves against the Mongols, but against something much more dangerous and sinister: the creature that attacked them is not alone.

6. Wild land

A boxer and his manager must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected fellow traveler exposes the cracks in their relationship along the way.

7. Ice road

A remote diamond mine has collapsed, trapping a group of miners in a remote and frozen region of Canada. As part of a team hired to rescue them, an experienced ice plow driver undertakes an impossible rescue, having to fight an icy road, thawing waters and a threat he does not see coming.

8. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

9. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

10. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

