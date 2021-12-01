Interview with Ed Sheeran: “Camila Cabello has sent me a new song” | Videos | Music

The number 1 in half the world. Ed Sheeran has managed to conquer the sales lists of half the planet with Equals, his new album but the Brit does not seem willing to relax. The video clip of his new single, his new album is already underway and he even confesses his future Latin collaborations. And by the way, your favorite character from Harry Potter on the 20th anniversary of the film saga.

Equals is his new studio album, a work that comes after two years of hiatus in which he has recharged the batteries: “Equals is who I am at 30. Just as Divide was who I was at 24, Multiply was who I was at 22 and Plus was who I was at 18. I’m going through things in life that you go through at 30 and this album is a reflection of that. “

Because if the English artist has something very positive, it is that he knows how to give headlines left and right. In our conversation with him that lasted just 6 minutes, he gave us news that he is already filming his next videos (“I’m recording the videos of The Joker and The Queen and Two steps so either one can be next. We’ll see “) and that he already has his new album project ready (” My next album is going to be very, very, very acoustic and I feel like that will make a certain part of my fanbase really happy. So I hope you can listen to it. ” ).

The most awarded British artist in the history of the LOS40 Music Awards recognizes that he has all his awards at home and that it still seems incredible to him to succeed in music like other gigantic artists who until recently he admired.

He has collaborated with many of them and will continue to do so. In fact, Ed Sheeran confessed to us that he had just received a proposal from Camila Cabello among his next more Latin-oriented ideas: “I love Paulo Londra. And Camila sent me a song today and I’m listening to see if I had any new ideas for her. I knew J Balvin in a gym in New York and we connected on a first level of friendship. We are sending ideas to each other but there is nothing solid at the moment. I would love to work with them. “

If you want to know his opinion about Paulo Londra (“I honestly think he’s going to be one of the most important artists in the world. I really do, I think so”), about BTS (“Working with BTS is one of the best things in the world. It is an honor to have been part of your trip in some way “) or your preferences in the Harry Potter saga, press play!