In Chivas they already interviewed Garcés to join the project – David Medrano

INVITATION

Marco Garcés has been invited by Chivas to join the position that Marcelo Michel Leaño had before assuming the position of coach of the first team and that consists of being responsible for monitoring all the players in the lower categories. Garcés has just left Pachuca and last week he was in Guadalajara to meet with the rojiblancos and find out exactly what their functions would be, since they would be different from those of Pachuca where he was responsible for all football, since Ricardo is occupied by Chivas Peláez. Marco Garcés, who as a player played for a short time in Guadalajara, requested a few days to analyze the proposal and later give an answer.

DILEMMA IN AGUASCALIENTES

Pablo Guede has recommended to the board of directors of Necaxa the hiring of ‘Mago’ Jorge Valdivia and Gonzalo Jara, aged 38 and 36 respectively, and with few minutes in recent months both playing for Unión La Calera in Chile. The necaxista helmsman knows these two elements very well, as he has had them in several projects, he brought both of them to Morelia and later he also took Jara to Xolos. The business model of the necaxistas with the investment partners is to bet on young people to be able to consolidate and negotiate them. El Mago and Jara would arrive free, however, there would be no possibility of looking for a business later due to age, but the strategist has told them that he needs elements that know his system and the two Chileans are fully trustworthy.

IT GOES

Leandro Cufré accepted José Pékerman’s invitation to become part of his coaching staff in the adventure as coach of Venezuela. Leandro was Siboldi’s assistant in Saints and then Atlas’s coach, and he sounded like a candidate to lead Tepatitlán in the Expansion League in the event that Paco Ramírez left, however, the Sonoran will continue in the position. A few days ago Pekerman invited Cufré to be part of his working group and the former defender accepted the challenge since it is a long-term project, taking into account that Venezuela for Qatar 2022 is practically eliminated and they are thinking about 2026.

