Ignacio Ambriz will be the new technical director of Toluca

With the aim of giving new energy to the Red Devils of Toluca, the scarlet board reached an agreement with the coach Ignacio Ambriz to become the technical director from Closing 2022. Half-time was able to confirm that the deal is closed and only the signature of the strategist is missing so that it can be announced on the team’s social networks.

Ambriz’s name came up as a possibility after Hernán Cristante and Deportivo Toluca made the decision to end their contractual relationship after not being able to lead the team to the coveted Liga MX title, which they have not won since 2010 despite reaching a couple of Finals. And that possibility has become a reality.

Thus Ambriz returns to Mexican soccer after passing through soccer in Spain where he tried to triumph with Huesca in the Second Division, but the results did not accompany him and he had to return to Mexico.

DT reaches one of the clubs with the most titles and one of those who can put together a team to compete for the championship.

The last team he led in the Liga MX Ambriz was León, where he was Champion in the Guard1anes 2020 tournament and where he managed to reach the Final of the Clausura 2019 against Tigres, but could not win it. In the last tournament with the Fiera things did not go as expected by DT and He went out to find his dream of the Old Continent.

This will be the eighth club that he directs after passing through Puebla, San Luis, Chivas, Querétaro, América, Necaxa and Los Panzas Verdes.