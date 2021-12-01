Ideas to make the most beautiful and original Christmas postcards

If you want to congratulate your loved ones on Christmas in a special way, postcards are a great option. It is true that you can find them in any store, but for it to be a detail that reaches their hearts, it is best that you make a 100% personalized postcard yourself. There are very simple ideas with which you can achieve spectacular results.

Baby foot and hand

If this 2021 you have had a baby, one of the most original ideas for the Christmas postcard is emboss your hand and foot on the cardboard.

The process is the simplest thing in the world. Spread red, silver, or gold finger paint across the baby’s hand and sole. Then, stamp several times on the cardboard and, finally, wipe off the remains of the paint with hypoallergenic wipes.

Surely your family and friends are very excited to receive a Christmas card so pretty and made with so much love.

He drew



If you have a slightly older child, one of the best options for the postcard is to draw a Christmas motif. Can you imagine the illusion of grandparents when they receive a postcard with a drawing of their grandson wishing them a Merry Christmas?

Pretty phrases



Although love and affection must be shown 365 days a year, Christmas is a great time to do it in a special way. There are very beautiful phrases for Christmas postcards with which you can express your emotions and feelings:

A home is not a building, not a street or a city; it has nothing to do with such material things as bricks and cement. A home is where your family is, do you understand? (John Boyne)

Family can annoy you like nobody else, but it is also what makes life worth living. (Hugh Jackman)

This is part of what a family is, not just love. It is knowing that your family will be there taking care of you. Nothing else will give you that. Not the money. Not fame. Not work. (Mitch Albom)

Beautiful moments



Without a doubt, this is one of the most emotional ideas for a Christmas postcard in 2021. Write what have been the most beautiful moments of the year and accompany them with photographs. They don’t have to be great things: a walk in the park at sunset, a trip to the beach … Everything that made you smile!