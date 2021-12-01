Ibrahimovic revives lawsuit with Romelu Lukaku: voodoo worked

Editorial Mediotiempo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic He has once again put himself in the eye of the hurricane, after he gave an interview to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, where rhe avoided the lawsuit he had a few months ago with the then forward of the Inter de Milan, Romelu lukaku, during a derby of the A series.

The Swede explained that at that moment he was surprised because the Belgian attacker confronted him, although accept what caused it with rumors suggesting that Lukaku’s mother practiced voodoo and not only that, but He stoked when referring that perhaps he was a victim of black magic.

“We had been teammates in Manchester, I was shocked when he attacked me. Lukaku has a big ego, he is convinced that he is a champion and he is really very good. But I grew up in the Malmö ghetto, and when someone comes under me with their head down, I put them in their place.

“I struck a chord with her mother’s rituals and she lost control. Mind you, we lost that Derby, I was sent off and got injured, so It is possible that the ritual worked. I asked my believing friends to pray for me“, threw the forward of the AC Milan.

What happened between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku?

In January 2021, during a match of the Italian Cup Come in Inter de Milan and Milan, Ibrahimovic and Lukaku got involved in a heated discussion, and in which the Swede gave the Belgian a head butt, who became enraged and sought to fight the attacker, although both were eventually controlled.