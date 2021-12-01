“I think it is important to know what you are worth and stand up for yourself”

Demand for Scarlett Johansson to Disney for the film Black Widow ended with a clear benefit: Disney ended up paying the actress nearly $ 40 million to make up for the movie’s bump. after its premiere in a pandemic and simultaneously in cinemas and the Disney + platform. Now, Johansson reflects on this demand and how times have changed.

“I think it is important, in general, to know what you are worth and to stand up for yourself. I’ve been working in this industry for a long time, almost 30 years, and I think there are a lot of things that have changed over the years. “, says Johansson to AP Entertainment. “Before you would have felt like ‘oh my god, if I defend myself, maybe I won’t work again or they’ll put me on a blacklist’. Luckily, the landscape is changing, and for this to happen in an industry that is as large and as universal as entertainment, it is very valuable.“.

“Know your worth and stand up for yourself.” Scarlett Johansson speaks out at an @am_cinematheque event honoring her nearly two months after settling her lawsuit against Disney over her “Black Widow” pay. pic.twitter.com/d76WV0aesM – AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 1, 2021

Sylvester Stallone already said it as Rocky Balboa: “If you know what you are worth, go and get what you deserve“And it seems that Johansson has done it because not only has he managed to make Disney compensate for the losses, but also has more productions on the way, among which is the “secret project” with Marvel.

In addition, the UCM seems that it does not plan to stop and everything is possible with the multiversal trend that Loki opened and that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention series like What if …? and Hawkeye, who could count on her at any moment.