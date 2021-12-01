“I raise my hand to have it. It was always a starter with me.”

The Tigres coach raised his hand to count on Sebastián Córdova, as he indicated that under his command he was a starter and recommended that America not part with the player

Miguel Herrera assured that, if it depended on him, he would seek that Sebastian Cordova reached the Tigers, by ensuring that America’s midfielder has enough quality to be a starter in his squad, but also in the Eagles.

In interview for ESPN, the “Louse” assured that Cordova is the player who needs the Coapa box.

“For me it is very important. If they tell me to change I raise my hand, because I like it Cordova, I always asked for it and I tried to be at its best, “he said.

Faced with the negotiations you have America for exchanging to Córdova by Uriel Antuna, the extimonel of America assured that “Cordova has to continue in America, because the need and the conditions are for the club.

“It must be in that club so they don’t say ‘What could have been’. He is going to show it, but the coach must give him that boost, “he said.

“It is the same for what the player feels. Now it happens to be a better change for the coach, because for me Cordova he was a starter on my team. Now look in Cordova a revulsive for the need and for its quality that it has. It is in the analysis that he is not the determining player that he wants America, because that is how the coach wants it, ”Herrera said about Santiago Solari, his successor in the Coapa position.