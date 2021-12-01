Hugo Snchez: “All my life I will regret having signed that damn contract”

ANDamidst the memoirs by the 40th anniversary of his first LaLiga goal, Hugo Snchez revealed exclusively for MARCA Claro the only thing that makes him regret throughout his career in and out of football, “I’m going to regret all my life having signed the contract with the Mexican national team as technical director of three teams: the major, the pre-Olympic and the Pan-American “he emphasized.

It was the year 2007, Mexico started the road to the Olympic Games in the middle of a World Cup tie. “To direct three teams at the same time is a suicide and sadly I was so excited that I had to lead the Mexican team that I accepted, since I felt that I had a group that would support me, but one thing is the group that supports you and another is the external group. That group is our dear managers, “Hugo commented.

Carson, California is a seat of bitter memories in the history of the Tricolor and in 2008 dreams of reaching Beijing were stoned and the “Pentapichichi” revealed: “What the managers wanted was to burn me and they got it With the Pre-Olympic team, I am not a foreigner, I am not Argentine, I am not Scottish, I am not of another nationality so that I could be given more support. I am Mexican and I have not been given the support to lead in a World Cup and that of course I will never forgive them “, affirmed.

It is forty years under reflection to Hugo Sanchez and that passage has a condemnatory sentence, “Having signed that contract is what I regret all my life. Everything I did as a player, a person, everything I do as a son, brother, boyfriend, husband and everything, I do not regret anything; the only thing I regret is having signed that damn contract “, Hugo Sánchez finished.

