Hugh Jackman’s statement following the accusations to producer Scott Rudin

Scott rudin is a well known American film producer who has worked on films such as ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ or ‘In and Out’.

Recently, the medium ‘Hollywood Reporter’ published a damning report on Rudin, detailing countless complaints of workplace abuse, from smashing a computer console in one assistant’s hand to throwing a baked potato at another.

Days later, Scott issued a statement that collects the medium ‘Page Six’, where is apologizes for his alleged behavior.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and Deeply regret the pain that my behavior caused people, directly or indirectly, “he announced.

To end, communicated his dimision as a producer on Broadway. “After a period of reflection, I have made the decision to move away from active participation in Broadway productions immediately.”

‘The Music Man’ it was the next project that Scott Rudin had in hand and where Hugh jackman I was going to be the protagonist. After this commotion, the actor also wanted to demonstrate.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people who have spoken about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” the actor wrote in a statement. Michael Paulson, a ‘New York Times’ reporter, on his official Twitter account.

“It takes a lot courage and strength to stand up and declare the truth. This has started a conversation that should have happened a long time ago, not only in Broadway and the entertainment industry, but with all workers, “he continued.

Finally, Jackman stated that they are rebuilding the ‘The Music Man’ team where everyone can be safe and valued. “We are currently rebuilding the ‘The Music Man’ team and aspire to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that has always been very important to me. “

