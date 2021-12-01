Hugh Jackman sends emotional message to Ryan Reynolds after talking about his mental problems

MEXICO CITY.

Among the many characters he has brought to life on the big screen, Ryan reynolds He has had great success as Deadpool, the Marvel mercenary who suffers from multiple personalities and other mental disorders.

But in real life the actor has his own problems. Specifically, he has confessed that he suffers intense anxiety who has been with him for years and about which he recently opened up on social networks.

In the wake of Mental Health Awareness Month, Reynolds took the courage to speak openly about his anxiety, a life-long illness that “pushes him to program too much, think too much, work too hard, and worrying too much about everything and everything“.

In his post, he also acknowledges that there is still a great stigma around mental illness, and that the world would be a better place if people were open and spoke about their problems without fear. A motivating message that your friend Hugh Jackman wanted to support with a heartfelt comment.

Partner, your honesty is not only brave, but I’m sure it will help countless people who are also struggling with anxiety. Bravo! “, Wolverine actor wrote in the Reynolds publication, in a comment that already has more than 49 thousand likes.

Both actors have been friends since they coincided in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, and their jokes have transcended from the cinema – with the continuous references to both the Australian actor and Logan in Deadpool – to real life, where they always are. throwing funny and ironic winks each other.

But this is serious, and above all, Jackman has wanted to show his support while trying to make the serious problem of anxiety even more visible, which affects millions of people in the world.