Hugh Jackman: His Biography

Hugh Michael Jackman was born on October 12, 1968 in Sydney (Australia). Although he initially began studying Journalism, upon graduation he enrolled at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in Perth. His television debut takes place shortly after in 1994, in the series ‘Law of the Land’ and a year later he gets his first major role in the fiction ‘Corelli’.

During the last years of the 90s he made numerous works on television and appeared in various film titles, although it was not until 2000 when he achieved success after being part of the cast of the ‘X-Men’ trilogy in which he played Wolverine.

In addition to the famous saga, the actor participates in many films such as ‘Always by your side’, ‘Operation Swordfish’, ‘Van Helsing’, ‘The final trick’ or ‘Australia’, coming to combine some of these roles with jobs on Broadway. He formed his own production company, Seed Productions, in 2008 and, after his first job as a producer on ‘The List’, he took over the production of ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, a prequel to successful trilogy.

In addition to his role as an actor, he also does numerous jobs as a presenter and in 2009 he was selected to present the Oscars gala that year.