Huawei works on foldable phone to compete Galaxy Z Flip

Huawei would be preparing to launch a new folding smartphone, however, this time they will opt for a design of type clamshell or “clam / shell”, depending on the country in which alive, different from Mate X2. This is the same format that smartphones like the Galaxy family have. Z Flip and the Razr motorcycle recent, so clearly Huawei’s plans would be to compete directly in this market.

In new leaks coming from the platform Weibo we can see the supposed first images of the new folding Huawei, including an elongated screen that, when closed, has a smaller secondary screen. Among the images we see two different models, one that has a 3-sensor main camera, and another model with a 2-sensor system in its camera.

But what would make this phone more interesting, which according to previous leaks carry The name of Huawei Mate V is the hinge that the company has designed for the device. This would be “simpler than what we see in similar phones from other companies, but at the same time more reliable.” Being simpler in design it would be cheaper to manufacture, which in theory could lower the price of the device.

For the rest, it is expected that the cameras will be in charge of the Leica company, as is already the tradition in Huawei phones, and that it is powered by a Kirin 9000 SoC. According to the report, Huawei could present it officially at some point in this same month of December. [Weibo vía Gizmochina / TechRadar]