How many times has the shield of the Mexican National Team changed?

The FMF presented this Tuesday the new shield of the Mexican National Team, which has evolved seven times in history.

With a completely renewed design, the Mexican Selection released a new shield for the current World Cup cycle, a modification that comes 13 years after its last change. However, from 1930 to date this image has been changed seven times and in ESPN we give you an account of it.

1930 – 1958

The first logo of the Mexican shield had the colors of the National Flag; that is to say, green, white and red, and over these the word Mexico. This was the first uniform in which the national team began to compete in FIFA tournaments.

1958 – 1978

The second shield for El Tri came after the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and the word Mexico inside the shield. In the same way, the national shield was added in which the eagle is devouring the snake on a cactus. This image lasted two decades.

1978 – 1986

The design for the Mexican team experienced a radical change. Tonatiuh, the sun god, who appears in the center of the Aztec calendar, was included in the logo. The eagle was taken from the flag, but without the serpent. In addition, a soccer ball with hexagonal segments and the name of the Mexican Soccer Federation Asoc was placed.

1986 – 1994

For 1986, in the second World Cup for Mexico, a modification was made to the shield in which the Aztec calendar was included. That model was stylized in 1994, in addition to the removal of the legend of “National Team”. Also, he changed the color from gold to black for the fill of the shield and ball.

1994 – 2011

The outline was illuminated on the shield, while the rest of the logo kept the essence of the design.

2011 – 2021

The internal part of the shield stopped having the Aztec calendar in such a definite way and only some outlines of it were observed. A larger surface area was used, the outline was removed and a cleaner image was generated. The main change was that the eagle changed position when looking at the horizon.

CURRENT

The image of the Mexican team is totally different, since the name of the Mexican Soccer Federation. They removed the entire interior of the shield and the eagle began to occupy the entire interior space, while the wings are unfolded and seen from the side. In addition, the eagle is standing on a soccer ball.