Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die • Five News

Cinema is a very important part of a person’s life. It doesn’t matter if you are the most casual spectator or the greatest film critic in the world; everyone can enjoy cinema. With the number of different titles released each year, moviegoers always have the opportunity to satisfy their appetite.

Obviously, when we talk about cinema, films are divided into genres. A genre is the baseline the film is based on, and what to expect throughout its viewing. Some popular examples of genres are comedies and dramas. Of course, there are people who prefer some genres over others, depending on their personal tastes. One of the genres that attract a more exclusive audience is horror. Some people can't deal with intensity and fear, while others love it. Whether you like horror or not, there are some movies of the genre that you should see. However, these iconic tapes define the genre and make the high heart rate worth it.

The Conjuring

When it comes to modern horror movies, there are few that can beat The Conjuring. James Wan made a real impact on the horror industry with this installment. After experiencing unusual events at their home, a family enlists the help of investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This chilling movie is based on true events and is truly one of the scariest horror releases.

The glow

If you ask a horror fan what the most iconic film of the genre is, they will most likely answer The Shining. Not only is Jack Nicholson’s performance one of the genre’s best of all time, but the movie is one of the most chilling. Set in an empty hotel in the mountains, a family is exposed to the shocking events of the building. This is undoubtedly one of the most influential films in the entire history of cinema.

Item

Stephen King’s It could go down in history as one of the most popular horror novels of all time. However, the author will likely have to compete with himself for the title. The film adaptations of his novels are, without a doubt, essential. Seeing Pennywise come to life on the big screen and terrorizing the children of Derry may take your sleep away, but it’s priceless.

The purge

One of the great achievements of the Purge movies is that they really managed to scare people. Not because of the scares or because of the intensity, but because its premise may seem almost close to reality. The film is set in a world where crime is legalized for 12 hours once a year in an attempt to reduce illegalities. Although rather it seems to be taken from a possible crazy future. These films are second to none and very well made, making them a must-see for any movie buff.