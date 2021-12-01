Hollywood urban legends – decine21.com

The legend: According to one of the many rumors circulating about the actor, Oscar winner for Leaving Las VegasIt would be a kind of vampire, who eats bugs, and appears in photographs from 150 years ago.

Empirical facts: There is an image from the year 1870, put on sale in 2011 by an individual, Jack Mord, who claimed that it portrayed Nicolas Cage. “It is not a photographic trick, because I found the snapshot by reviewing archives of the Civil War of the United States,” he explained. “My theory is that he is some kind of undead or vampire who reinvents himself every 70 or 80 years. Then he is rejuvenated or born again and becomes something else entirely.” He was asking for a whopping a million dollars for the photo. In another vein, it is rumored that Francis Ford Coppola’s very nephew actually ate a cockroach in the scene in which his character from Vampire kisses, no tricks. The film is remembered more for this anecdote than for its filmic quality.

What is true? Nothing, as you can imagine. The photo actually exists, but the striking resemblance of the guy it portrays to Nicolas Cage is casual. On the other hand, all the testimonies attest that he put the bug in his mouth during the filming of the film, because at that time he took very seriously to be credible in his interpretations. He won the Sitges Performance Award, and an Independent Spirit nomination, for this work.

