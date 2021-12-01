“HIV is one of the greatest success stories in medicine”

Reference specialist in infectious diseases, José Ramón Arribas López He has lived through Ebola, Zika, the coronavirus and, of course, HIV. Between patient and patient, the current president of GeSIDA attends us by phone from outside your hospital. Mixed with the conversation, come the sounds of ambulances, cars and even a helicopter.

The expert highlights how therapies have evolved until the viral load is undetectable and with few side effects, although the stigma of the disease is still anchored in society. Today the prognosis of the infection is good, but there is no vaccine yet to prevent it.

How has being an infected person changed in these 40 years?

It is one of the greatest success stories in medicine – from being a basically fatal disease early in the pandemic to being a non-life-shortening condition. What’s more, we have gone from calling them ‘patients’ to simply ‘people living with HIV’ because they really have very few limitations. They have a life expectancy and survival equal to that of the uninfected population and with an excellent quality of life. Even now there is the possibility of having children perfectly.

Of course, it is very important to note that this is restricted to countries with availability of antiretroviral treatment. Fortunately, more and more areas have access to this therapy, so we have completely changed the prognosis of people living with this infection.

What were the first treatments like and what effects did they produce?

These early therapies really changed the prognosis for people living with HIV. They consisted of two drugs: nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors of the virus –an enzyme that allows the virus to replicate– and protease inhibitors –which acts in the final stages of its replication.

The former saved the lives of patients, but they were toxic and produced adverse effects, one very stigmatizing such as lipodystrophy (the loss of fat in the face and extremities). And the seconds had to be taken at least three times a day, with a huge amount of water and without food. But the payoff was so great that people living with HIV at that time took it because the difference was between life and death.

When did the real change in therapies occur?

This came in 1996 with the advent of triple therapies, a treatment cocktail that was called HAART at the time and included three antiviral drugs for HIV. There we discovered that we were able to revive patients who were on the verge of death. In fact, during that time what we called the ‘Lazarus syndrome’ was coined, because to people who were basically sentenced, in a matter of two months there was an incredible recovery.

And now people with undetectable viral load cannot transmit the infection …

This is the most gratifying message we can give in the consultation and we always remember it. Undetectable is the same as intransmissible, and this has to be known by all of society. We have data to ensure that a person with an undetectable viral load in the blood will never transmit the virus to their partners or their offspring, if they are a woman.

Despite this, how many left to end the social stigma that still accompanies this infection?

This is a question with a very difficult answer. I still don’t understand why this disease makes people judge people. No one should feel discriminated against for having an infection that is completely treatable.

But it is true that the stigma still exists. We have been around for a long time and it is still very difficult to say publicly that someone has HIV. Fortunately when it has happened, as it happened with Magic Johnson, the disease normalizes.

At what moment are we today?

Today we have a very simple oral treatment. Most of the patients who do not have other pathologies only take a pill once a day and they come to see us every six months. But we are working on delayed-release drugs, already approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), that treat HIV with two injections every two months. This would imply that, of the 365 days of the year, 359 do not take any medication. This will be the next type of treatment that we are going to have, although a few years ago they seemed like science fiction.

They will have to come to put them on because they are intramuscular, but there is research on subcutaneous injections every six months, which could be administered by the patient himself. It is also working on antiretroviral skin implants that can last a year, which would simplify the treatment even more, although there is more time for this.

The importance of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), has there been a reduction in the transmission of the virus?

Spain continues to have between 3,000 and 4,000 new cases per year, and it is a pity that we do not avoid them. PrEP is not a panacea, but it goes a long way toward reducing the incidence if done right. If the person takes it, they do not become infected, so this treatment must be brought as close as possible to those who need it. In Spain it is administered in all communities, but while in some you can go to multiple places to obtain it, in others like Madrid you can only go to one place.

Has prevention been relaxed by society and health authorities in recent years?

Although I have painted a very good prognosis, it is a controllable but incurable infection. So the most important thing is not to get infected. Unfortunately, almost 50% of patients are detected late. I miss more awareness campaigns and standardization of the test, since everyone should do it from time to time to advance the diagnosis.

Older people with the infection are the first to reach such old ages. What pathologies are observed over the years?

Thanks to improved survival, these patients are aging with us. More than half of the people in Spain with HIV are over 50 years old. It is true that there is an increase in the incidence of diseases associated with aging, such as cardiovascular diseases, cognitive deterioration or osteoporosis, but we do not know well if this is due to the VHI itself or to the fact that some have had unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking . That’s something to watch out for, as often the least important part is the virus.

How has the profile of people living with HIV changed?

Much. When I started with this, the drug was ravaging Madrid and what we saw mainly were intravenous users of these substances. Now the profile of those who become infected is that of a man between 30 and 40 years old who has sex with men. I mean, it is basically a sexually transmitted disease. And just because we know which population is most at risk of infection, it would be important to generalize PrEp in them.

When can we have an HIV vaccine?

So far it has been a very big frustration. Since the pandemic began, it was said that we were going to have a prophylactic vaccine in five years. And it is not because not enough resources have been allocated to investigate it, it is fundamentally because it is very difficult to do. Just as people heal themselves from the flu, Covid-19 or even Ebola, there is no one in the world who has cured themselves of HIV by producing their own antibodies. Therefore, we must teach the body to do something that it does not know how to do naturally and, for now, we have not been able to. In addition, the virus mutates a lot and, when a prototype vaccine has managed to produce antibodies, it is already a different virus.

There are more revolutionary approaches, but we won’t be able to see the results for a year or two. Today there is only one trial in the world which is the Mosaic, but we are waiting that with new technologies we can achieve it. But it is a very complex scientific enterprise.

What remains to be achieved in the future?

Beyond the vaccine, the most important challenge we have is that the medication reaches all infected people, including PrEP. The other big challenge is healing. There have been isolated cases of remission but we do not have any mechanism to escalate this to the rest of the population.

There is something paradoxical but it is that, since the treatment is so good, ethically these patients cannot be subjected to experiments that put them at risk. It is not like in cancer, where if you have a poor prognosis you may be willing to expose yourself to very toxic treatments.

In addition, we must end the stigma. By 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants zero new HIV infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero discrimination. And there are only nine years left, so it’s a bit tricky. It is an aspirational goal, but let’s see if we get there.

How is the situation in impoverished countries?

Today it is an epidemic that mainly devastates Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia, and it must be remembered that there is still a long way to go to be able to treat everyone. But it would be unfair to acknowledge that there have been no great strides. Of course, of the total HIV population in the world (37 million more or less), between seven and 10 million do not have access to antiretroviral treatment. This, which is an unacceptable fact, is better than what we had years ago. And although generic antiretroviral treatment can be given in many countries at a very low cost per year, it does not reach everyone.

And how has the coronavirus pandemic affected patients?

The pandemic has had the negative consequence of neglecting other pathologies. Fewer tests have been done and fewer patients have been diagnosed. In the developed world we have had to invent new ways of caring for patients. With the treatments we have now, which do not require so much monitoring, we have done a lot of telemedicine and telephone consultations. On the contrary, in poor countries it has further destroyed health systems.

Which are the differences and similarities of the HIV pandemic and the coronavirus?

HIV is the paradigm of the emerging virus, as is covid-19. They share quite a few similarities, both are viruses that jump from animals to humans, SARS-CoV-2 from bats and HIV from monkeys. Of course, since society initially saw that it affected certain very specific population groups, there was no general feeling of panic that the coronavirus has produced, although this led to stigma.

Another very big discrepancy is that for HIV we have very good treatments and a very bad vaccine and for covid we have very good vaccines and very bad treatments, for now. Furthermore, covid-19 is a respiratory transmitted disease and has a much greater capacity to transmit itself than HIV.

In addition, with SARS-Cov-2, scientific results have been seen almost in real time, something that in the 80s and 90s was impossible.

Sometimes it is forgotten that when HIV began there was no internet and not something that has helped a lot in this pandemic, such as the PCR, which was discovered in 1983. It was a very different world from today. I always think about what would happen if HIV started now. For example, instead of taking two or three years to discover the causative agent, it would have taken days, as with SARS-CoV-2, and weeks to have prototypes for vaccines.

However, it is also true that when there is so much information it is fertile ground for ‘conspiracy’ theories. Everything has a positive and a negative part. Science has taken very important steps, although it is always slower than people want. But if they told me in February 2020 that I was going to be vaccinated this year in January, I would not have believed it. That is not to say that we have also had glaring failures, especially in underestimating covid-19 at first. Because we know that there are always going to be pandemics, but we have not fully prepared for them.

Follow the topics that interest you