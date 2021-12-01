Healthy habits prolong your life for up to 10 years

Every day people have to take a deciding how they like to lead their life and some think that it is better not to deprive yourself of anything. However, various specialists emphasize that following healthy lifestyle habits could make us live up to ten more years and prevent the appearance of chronic diseases such as diabetes.

This implies not only following a proper dietbut also do exercise regularly, do not drink too much alcohol and do not smoke. “It is never too late to develop Healthy habits of life that not only help you to live better, but also for longer, ”explains Gilberto Sustache, a family medicine specialist at Houston Methodist Hospital, through a statement.

In contrast, consume very frequently high fat foods and wear a sedentary life increases the chances of suffering from different ailments, even at an early age.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM SPECIALISTS

Balance diet: Must include colored fruits and vegetablesas well as low-fat dairy products, lean protein, and drink a lot of water. It is a fact that an adequate diet stimulates the immune system, provides more energy to cope with the stress of daily life and helps heart health.

Training: As part of healthy habits, physical activity should be carried out on a regular basis. Walk for 30 minutes a day brings more benefits than you think. It is also important to add endurance training twice a week to strengthen muscles.

Get enough sleep: Various studies have shown that sleeping less than seven hours per night can lead to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and strokes.

Controlling stress: For this it is vital that, even in these times of confinement, you maintain a close relationship with friends and family and even with a pet. This will help your emotional health and to relieve stress.

Needless to say, as part of the healthy lifestyle habits the frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages as well as avoiding smoking, since they only favor the appearance of heart and lung diseases, as well as certain types of cancer.

