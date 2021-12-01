He was dismissed as DT of Atenas de Uruguay

Christian Chaco Gimenez has ceased to be the technical director of the Athens SAD., of the Second division of Uruguayan soccer.

The ex-footballer Argentinian-Mexican He lasted only two months on the team bench, his arrival was on September 27, when he relieved Diego Forlan.

Through their social networks, the group of Athens released the output of Chaco Gimenez.

“The contractual relationship with Christian gimenez and its coaching staff. We appreciate your commitment, the job and the courage to take up the challenge, “the statement read.

For their part, they also dedicated words of encouragement to him for his next challenges.

“Successes in which it comes! “, they added.

Currently the team of the Second division from Uruguay is in the ninth position of the general table with 24 points; 5 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses. His last triumph was on September 29.

Chaco Gimenez took advantage of his social networks to send a message of gratitude to institution, coaching staff, players and fans.

“Today it’s time to say goodbye, little time but very intense. Thank you for the trust and this opportunity, it was a lot of learning. Thank you players, staff, management, fans and especially Daniel Ipata, Paco Cortez and Gaston for accompanying me along the way,” he said .

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: JJ MACÍAS WAS INJURED JUST AFTER 25 MINUTES OF PLAY WITH GETAFE