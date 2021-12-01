HE DIDN’T KEEP IT: Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on Lionel Messi’s 2021 Ballon d’Or that is generating a lot of controversy

We were browsing our Twitter mentions when we came across a couple of screenshots that included a comment from Cristiano Ronaldo: “FACTS”.

At first, we thought it was an edit, that it was one of those images edited to magnify the increasingly common sterile debates on social media. Then, we went to the source Instagram, the site where the post came from, and we were surprised. Indeed, in a post from account cr7.o_lendario, The bug replied, along with the thumb-up and eyes emoji, the word “FACTS” (facts, in Portuguese).

The intervention of the monster born in Funchal immediately generated a noise in the digital world. And it is that, in the text of the aforementioned profile, in addition to mentioning the achievements of Cris in the year 2021, it was ensured that Messi has always been sought to favor in the Ballon d’Or, terms such as’ theft ‘were used,’ shameful ‘and’ regrettable ‘and, as if that were not enough, he closed by arguing that, regardless of the awards, CR7 is the best in all history.

But, hey, enough of the context.

Here is the full post that Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro considers to be full of “FACTS”. In other words, it approved what is stated there.

CRISTIANO’S CONTROVERSIAL COMMENT ON MESSI’S GOLDEN BALL

Cristiano Ronaldo this year:

Top scorer of the Eurocup.

Top scorer of the Italian championship.

Juventus’ top scorer in the 2020/21 season.

Manchester United’s top scorer in the 2021/22 season.

He became the top scorer in football history in official goals.

He became the highest scorer in the history of all the national teams in the world.

He became the top scorer and assistant in the history of the European Championship.

43 goals in the year, 6 goals in 5 games in this Champions League, all decisive and a boy who, regardless of age, continues to perform miracles and is the one who impresses the world most often.

They still put him in sixth place … Do you really think 5 guys did more than him in the year? Never.

I could calmly fight for this award (Ballon d’Or 2021) and the fight would be good with Lewandowski, who in individual numbers was incredible and Bayern had a better season than Juventus and has been having a calmer season than Manchester United, but At the national team level, for example, Cristiano was much better.

And for whom is the award intended? For Messi, who only won the Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona, ​​he has not scored a goal against Real Madrid since when Cristiano left, he disappeared in the big games of the season, he won the Copa América that was supposed to it was every 4 years and has practically been done every year. He did not score in the final or the semi-final. And he has had a weak season with PSG individually.

For Cristiano to win this award it has to be 300% indisputable. It is useless to score the most beautiful Chilean goal of the year, to be champion of everything by club, top scorer of everything and to score a hat-trick in the World Cup, even so they find a way to take the prize from him.

With Messi it is the other way around. You can make a discreet season, very low, but they will always find a way to favor you and give you the prize.

Stole. Dirt. Shame. Simply unfortunate.

Who saw, saw. Anyone who is smart enough knows who really deserves it.

Receiving awards without deserving it is false happiness, without pride.

Regardless of these awards, the CR7 will always be the best ever!

Here you can see the now mythical comment with the word ‘FACTOS’.

Between your letter against the editor-in-chief of France Football And this comment, it is evident that Cristiano Ronaldo is very upset about what happened with the Ballon d’Or this year. It will be time to wait to see if he makes a public verbal statement, if he leaves everything as is, or if, as a protest, he does not appear again at the FF ceremonies.

Or was it your community manager?

Time will respond.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Ballons d’Or in his professional career: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Except for 2013, he won the UEFA Champions League in all the years that he was awarded the award. In 2018, he won the UEFA Champions League and did not win the Ballon d’Or. The winner ended up being Luka Modric, who lifted the Champions League and was runner-up in the world being MVP of Russia 2018.

Did you know…? Lionel messi Not only is he the top winner of Ballons d’Or (7), he is also the top winner of Golden Boots (6) and top winner of the Best Game Constructor award (4). Craziness.